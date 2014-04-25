Barrick Gold's Munk says Newmont "not shareholder-friendly" - report

TORONTO, April 24 Barrick Gold Corp's
founder and outgoing chairman Peter Munk criticized potential
takeover target Newmont Mining Corp in an interview with
the National Post newspaper on Thursday, saying the U.S. miner
is "not shareholder-friendly."
Merger talks between the two gold miners broke down last
Thursday, but there have been some discussions between their
representatives since then, sources familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
In particular, Munk criticized Newmont for shutting
reporters out of its recent annual meeting, something he said
Barrick would not do.
"That's the cultural difference. That's the kind of people
they are, and that's why it's so difficult to make a deal," he
said, according to the National Post. "They are not
shareholder-friendly."
Munk, who is set to step down at Barrick's April 30 annual
meeting, also said he believes a merger with Newmont is "just a
matter of time" because of the potential cost savings.
The latest round of talks marks the third time Barrick and
Newmont have contemplated a deal in the last seven years.
Analysts and others have long thought a tie-up makes sense from
a cost-cutting perspective, particularly given that both
companies have significant operations in Nevada.
A spokesman for Newmont could not immediately be reached for
comment late on Thursday evening.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Stephen Coates)