Newmont cuts copper output forecast for 2013

Oct 10 Newmont Mining Corp cut its
forecast for full-year copper production on Thursday, blaming
lower-than-expected throughput at its Boddington mine in
Australia and lower-than-expected ore grade processed at its
Batu Hijua operation in Indonesia.
The large, U.S.-based gold and copper miner said it now
expects to produce 135-145 million pounds of copper this year,
down from a previous forecast of 150-170 million pounds. It left
unchanged its full year gold production forecast at 4.8-5.1
million ounces.
Newmont, releasing preliminary quarterly operating results,
also said it produced 1.283 million ounces of gold and 34
million pounds of copper during the third quarter.