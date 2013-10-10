版本:
Newmont cuts copper output forecast for 2013

Oct 10 Newmont Mining Corp cut its forecast for full-year copper production on Thursday, blaming lower-than-expected throughput at its Boddington mine in Australia and lower-than-expected ore grade processed at its Batu Hijua operation in Indonesia.

The large, U.S.-based gold and copper miner said it now expects to produce 135-145 million pounds of copper this year, down from a previous forecast of 150-170 million pounds. It left unchanged its full year gold production forecast at 4.8-5.1 million ounces.

Newmont, releasing preliminary quarterly operating results, also said it produced 1.283 million ounces of gold and 34 million pounds of copper during the third quarter.

