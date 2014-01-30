版本:
Newmont says produced 1.5 million ounces of gold in 4th quarter

Jan 30 Newmont Mining Corp said on Thursday it produced 1.5 million ounces of gold and 38 million pounds of copper during the fourth quarter. The world's third-biggest gold company by market value said it expects consolidated gold production of between 5.0 million and 5.3 million ounces of gold and between 160,000 to 175,000 tonnes of copper in 2014.

Newmont also said it will apply a gold price of $1,300 per ounce, down from $1,400 a year ago, for all asset impairment testing as well as in calculating its gold reserves.
