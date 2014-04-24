Newmont first-quarter earnings fall on metal prices

BRIEF-Texas Instruments reports quarterly dividend of 50 cents/shr
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Newmont Mining Corp, which sources have said is in talks with Barrick Gold Corp on a merger, reported a steep drop in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as a result of lower gold and copper prices
Newmont, the world's second-biggest gold producer after Barrick, said net income from continuing operations fell to $117 million, or 23 cents per basic share, in the quarter, from $314 million, or 63 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK April 19 United Airlines said on Wednesday it plans to testify at an upcoming U.S. House Transportation Committee hearing on commercial airline industry consumer issues after a passenger was dragged off an April 9 flight in Chicago to make room for crew members.