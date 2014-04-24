Newmont first-quarter earnings fall on metal prices

April 24 Newmont Mining Corp, which sources have said is in talks with Barrick Gold Corp on a merger, reported a steep drop in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as a result of lower gold and copper prices

Newmont, the world's second-biggest gold producer after Barrick, said net income from continuing operations fell to $117 million, or 23 cents per basic share, in the quarter, from $314 million, or 63 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)