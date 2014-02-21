Newmont posts loss in fourth quarter

Feb 20 Newmont Mining Corp reported a quarterly loss on Thursday on the back of lower gold prices and impairment charges.

Fourth-quarter net loss from continuing operations was $1.26 billion, or $2.34 per share, compared with a profit of $669 million, or $1.30 per share, in the same period a year ago.

Revenue fell about 12 percent to $2.2 billion.

The Denver-based miner said 2014 capital expenditure would be 25 percent lower than last year.