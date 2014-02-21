Newmont posts loss in fourth quarter

MOVES-Societe Generale Private Banking names Luca Vari head of UHNWI unit
April 26 The private banking division of Societe Generale in Switzerland has named Luca Vari head of the ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWI) unit.
Feb 20 Newmont Mining Corp reported a quarterly loss on Thursday on the back of lower gold prices and impairment charges.
Fourth-quarter net loss from continuing operations was $1.26 billion, or $2.34 per share, compared with a profit of $669 million, or $1.30 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Revenue fell about 12 percent to $2.2 billion.
The Denver-based miner said 2014 capital expenditure would be 25 percent lower than last year.
April 26 The private banking division of Societe Generale in Switzerland has named Luca Vari head of the ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWI) unit.
* Shares slide as much as 7.6 pct to $54.02 (Adds details, shares)
* Heroux-Devtek's Longueuil landing gear products employees ratify three-year agreement