UPDATE 1-Newmont Mining cuts FY gold production forecast

* Q2 EPS $0.56 vs $0.78 year-ago

* Q2 sales down 6 percent to $2.2 bln

* Cuts FY production forecast to 5-5.1 mln from 5-5.2 mln ounces

* Shares fall 5 pct in extended trading

July 26 Newmont Mining Corp's second-quarter profit fell 30 percent on lower gold and copper output, and the world's second largest gold producer cut its full-year production outlook, sending its shares down 5 percent in extended trading.

The company cut its 2012 gold production forecast to 5 million to 5.1 million ounces, from 5 million to 5.2 million, as lower tons are mined at its Tanami mine in Australia.

Attributable gold production during the second quarter fell 3 percent to 1.18 million ounces. Copper production fell 10 percent to 38 million pounds.

"Second-quarter gold production was impacted by annual planned mill maintenance in Nevada and lower gold and copper production from Batu Hijau in Indonesia, as we continue with the planned stripping of Phase 6," Chief Executive Officer Richard O'Brien said in a statement.

Net income fell to $279 million, or 56 cents per share, from $387 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were 59 cents per share.

Sales fell 6 percent to $2.2 billion, said the Denver-based company that also operates mines in Indonesia, Ghana, Peru and Nevada.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $2.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The world's largest gold miner Barrick Gold Corp earlier in the day reported a 35 percent decline in quarterly profit and warned capital costs on one of its biggest growth projects would come in much higher than forecast.

Newmont's shares were down about 5 percent at $43.99 in extended trading on Thursday. They closed at $46.09 on the New York Stock Exchange.