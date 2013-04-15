版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Gold miners fall in premarket trading

NEW YORK, April 15 Newmont Mining Corp : * U.S. shares of Barrick Gold Corp down 4.5 percent in

premarket trading * Down 4.9 percent in premarket trading * U.S. shares of Goldcorp Inc down 6.8 percent in premarket

trading
