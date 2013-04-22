REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Newmont Mining: Barclays cuts price target

April 22 : * Barrick Gold Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $24 from $42; rating equal weight * Yamana Gold Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $17 from $22; rating overweight * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Barclays cuts price target to $39 from $51; rating equal weight * Newmont Mining Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $45 from $56; rating overweight * Eldorado Gold Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $9 from $13; rating equal weight * Kinross Gold Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $7 from $11; rating equal weight * Goldcorp Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $40 from $50; rating overweight * Iamgold Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $6 from $11; rating equal weight

