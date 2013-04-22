REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Newmont Mining: Barclays cuts price target

April 22 :
* Barrick Gold Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $24
from $42; rating equal weight
* Yamana Gold Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $17
from $22; rating overweight
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Barclays cuts price target
to $39 from $51; rating equal weight
* Newmont Mining Corp : Barclays cuts price target to
$45 from $56; rating overweight
* Eldorado Gold Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $9
from $13; rating equal weight
* Kinross Gold Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $7
from $11; rating equal weight
* Goldcorp Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $40 from
$50; rating overweight
* Iamgold Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $6 from
$11; rating equal weight
For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S.
companies:
Reuters Eikon users, click on
Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click
Reuters Station users, click .1568
For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian
companies:
Reuters Eikon users, click on
Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click
Reuters Station users, click .4899