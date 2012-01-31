UPDATE 1-Newmont Mining still evaluating Hope Bay project

Jan 31 Newmont Mining Corp said it continues to evaluate development options and economic feasibility of its Hope Bay project in Northen Canada, and set aside care and maintenance funding for it.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the $1.6 billion net book value of the Hope Bay project will be subject to impairment testing.

"A write-down, should one be required, will not impact reported operating cash flows, cash balances or proven and probable reserves of the company," the filing said.

Newmont said the Hope Bay project was not included as part of the company's 2017 strategic growth plan or capital expenditure outlook for 2012.

Hope Bay is located in the Canadian Arctic which is teeming with large, but frustratingly inaccessible, reserves of oil, gas and minerals.

Hope Bay is an 80 km district with up to 9 million ounces gold potential in the Canadian Arctic.

Newmont shares were trading at $61.49 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.