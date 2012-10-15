版本:
BRIEF-New Oriental Education jumps in premarket; Oppenheimer upgrades after 20-F filing

NEW YORK Oct 15 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc : * Education jumps 14.4 percent to $19.60 in premarket; Oppenheimer upgrades after 20-F filing on Friday

