UPDATE 1-Newpark Resources sees Q3 above Street view; CFO to quit

Oct 17 Oilfield services company Newpark Resources Inc forecast third quarter results above analyst estimates and said its CFO James Braun will resign on Oct. 31.

The provider of drilling fluids expects third-quarter net income of 22-23 cents a share on revenue of about $260 million.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 17 cents a share on revenue of $237.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Woodlands, Texas-based company said its Chief Accounting Officer Gregg Piontek will replace Braun.

Braun, who has been at the helm since 2006, will be joining as a CFO with another company in the industry.

Newpark Resources shares closed at $7.73 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)