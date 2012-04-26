UPDATE 1-Newpark Resources misses estimates

* Q1 EPS $0.16 vs est $0.21
* Q1 rev up 29 pct
April 26 Newpark Resources Inc, a
provider of drilling fluids, posted first-quarter results below
analysts' estimates, hurt by a decline in operating margins for
its U.S. operations.
January-March profit was $15.6 million, or 16 cents a share,
compared with $15.9 million, or 16 cents a share, last year.
The Woodlands, Texas-based company's revenue rose 29 percent
to $262.3 million.
Revenue at its fluids systems and engineering business
jumped 28 percent to $218.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 21
cents a share, on revenue of $269 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, valued at $643.1 million, closed at
$7.36 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.