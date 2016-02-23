UPDATE 1-MKS Instruments to buy Newport Corp for $980 mln

(Adds details)
Feb 23 MKS Instruments Inc, which makes
instruments used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, said
it agreed to buy Newport Corp, a manufacturer of
laser-based products, for $980 million in an all-cash deal.
MKS' offer of $23 per share represents a premium of about 53
percent to Newport's Monday's close. Newport's shares were
trading at $22.60 before the opening bell on Monday.
The combined company is expected to have about $1.4 billion
in pro-forma annual revenue, MKS said on Monday.
MKS said it would fund the deal with a combination of
available cash on hand and up to $800 million in committed debt
financing.
The deal would add to MKS' adjusted earnings and free cash
flow during the first 12 months after closing.
The combined company expects to realize $35 million in cost
savings within 18-36 months, MKS said.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016.
Lazard was financial adviser to MKS, while JP Morgan advised
Newport.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)