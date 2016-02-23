UPDATE 1-MKS Instruments to buy Newport Corp for $980 mln

(Adds details)

Feb 23 MKS Instruments Inc, which makes instruments used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, said it agreed to buy Newport Corp, a manufacturer of laser-based products, for $980 million in an all-cash deal.

MKS' offer of $23 per share represents a premium of about 53 percent to Newport's Monday's close. Newport's shares were trading at $22.60 before the opening bell on Monday.

The combined company is expected to have about $1.4 billion in pro-forma annual revenue, MKS said on Monday.

MKS said it would fund the deal with a combination of available cash on hand and up to $800 million in committed debt financing.

The deal would add to MKS' adjusted earnings and free cash flow during the first 12 months after closing.

The combined company expects to realize $35 million in cost savings within 18-36 months, MKS said.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016.

