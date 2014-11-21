版本:
BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals says safinamide regulatory process in Europe on track

Nov 21 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Says CHMP review of safinamide MAA is proceeding without delay, with day 180 procedure having been completed, on time

* Says final CHMP review and decision is expected to be available subsequent to Dec. CHMP meeting (Dec. 15-19) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
