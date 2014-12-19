BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals expects CHMP to disclose opinion on Safinamide approval

Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Dec 19 Newron Pharmaceuticals Spa :
* Expects EU Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to disclose their opinion regarding approval of Safinamide for marketing in EU in course of Dec. 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* The shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors with one exception: 2016 compensation report did not find a majority of the consultative vote Source text - http://bit.ly/2onnOik
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the scandal.