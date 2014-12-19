版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 14:26 BJT

BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals expects CHMP to disclose opinion on Safinamide approval

Dec 19 Newron Pharmaceuticals Spa :

* Expects EU Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to disclose their opinion regarding approval of Safinamide for marketing in EU in course of Dec. 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
