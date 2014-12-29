版本:
BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals NDA for Safinamide re-submitted to U.S. FDA

Dec 29 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Announces with development partner Zambon SpA that Safinamide new drug application (NDA) is re-submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Source text: bit.ly/1vlE8eG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
