BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals announces completion of first phase I study of sodium channel blocker NW-3509

Jan 15 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Announces completion of first in man U.S. phase I study of its novel sodium channel blocker NW-3509 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
