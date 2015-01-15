版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 16日 星期五 00:43 BJT

BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals initiates phase II study of sNN0029 in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Jan 15 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Initiates phase II study of sNN0029 in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
