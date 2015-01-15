BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals initiates phase II study of sNN0029 in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 5
ZURICH, May 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
Jan 15 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Initiates phase II study of sNN0029 in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.