Newron stock jumps on hopes for Xadago drug

ZURICH, July 26 * Shares in Newron
Pharmaceuticals rose around 15 percent on Tuesday on
hopes for its Parkinson's disease treatment Xadago
* The Swiss-listed Italian group and partners Zambon and US
WorldMeds announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
and its Controlled Substance Staff (CSS) no longer require
Newron to perform any studies to clinically evaluate the
potential abuse liability or dependence/withdrawal effects of
Xadago.
* A complete response letter from the FDA in March did not
require submission of any additional new data/studies/analyses
for efficacy or safety in patients with Parkinson's disease,
thus Newron will now expedite re-submission of the New Drug
Application (NDA) to the FDA.
* CMO Ravi Anand said in a statement: "Newron and the FDA
agreed on the contents of the NDA re-submission which Newron
expects to complete by November of this year."
