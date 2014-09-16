BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals says H1 net loss amounts to 4.6 million euros, compared to 2.4 million euros year ago

Sept 16 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Says net loss for the first six months of 2014 amounts to 4.6
million euros,
compared to 2.4 million euros in 2013
* Says H1 licence income of 1.3 million euros versus 1.799
million euros in H1 2013
* In H1 invested 6.5 million euros into drug development and
preparations for
regulatory submission of safinamide
* Says H1 net research and development expenses are 2.6 million
euros, up from H1 2013 expenses of 0.8 million euros
* Says H1 revenues were 1.4 million euros versus 2.2 million
euros year ago
* Cash & short term investments of 31.4 euros million should
take company well
into 2016, beyond expected key value inflexion points
