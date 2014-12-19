版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals says CHMP recommends approval of Xadagotm in EU

Dec 19 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* CHMP recommends approval of Xadagotm (Safinamide) to treat Parkinsons disease in the EU Source text - bit.ly/1zGB5UA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
