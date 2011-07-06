UPDATE 1-Murdoch backs Brooks in hacking row

(Adds details, quote)

LONDON, July 6 News Corp's Rupert Murdoch backed his most senior newspaper executive in Britain, Rebekah Brooks, to see the company through its phone hacking scandal, which he described on Wednesday as deplorable.

"Recent allegations of phone hacking and making payments to police with respect to the News of the World are deplorable and unacceptable," he said in a statement.

"I have made clear that our company must fully and proactively cooperate with the police in all investigations and that is exactly what News International has been doing and will continue to do under Rebekah Brooks' leadership."

(Reporting by Kate Holton)