Rebekah Brooks in New York 'explores' job opportunities

Oct 24 Rebekah Brooks, the former head of News
Corp's British newspaper division who was at the center
of a phone hacking scandal, is visiting New York this week,
exploring possible jobs, a company spokesman said on Friday.
A protege of Murdoch, Brooks has been in meetings at News
Corp's headquarters, the publisher of The Wall Street
Journal and New York Post, and elsewhere exploring job
possibilities, according to the spokesman.
"She and her family are here in the United States for a
visit, reconnecting with friends and meeting with businesses as
she explores and considers her professional future," said the
spokesman.
Brooks soared through the ranks at News Corp from a junior
newsroom position to become chief executive officer of News
International, the British publisher of The Sun and The Times,
before stepping down in 2011 in the wake of the phone hacking
scandal
Brooks stood trial in London this summer for illegal
conspiracy to hack into phones and authorizing illegal payments
to public officials. A jury found her not guilty.
