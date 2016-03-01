UPDATE 3-News Corp to settle in-store promotions litigation for $280 mln

(Adds new dollar amounts, statement from News Corp)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 29 News Corp said on
Monday that it had agreed to pay $280 million to resolve claims
that it monopolized the market for in-store promotions at more
than 50,000 retail stores across the United States.
The settlement with Rupert Murdoch's company abruptly ended
a trial that had begun earlier in the day, when jurors in
Manhattan federal court heard opening arguments in what had been
a $2 billion lawsuit.
News Corp said that while it "had full confidence in our
case, we believe this decision is in the best interests of our
company and stockholders."
As part of the settlement with the plaintiffs, who consist
of consumer packaged goods companies including Dial Corp and
Kraft Heinz Co, News Corp said it will pay $250 million
to settle the case and another $30 million to resolve related
claims.
The plaintiffs had been seeking $674.6 million, a sum that
could have been tripled to more than $2 billion under federal
antitrust law.
News Corp was accused of monopolizing the U.S. market for
in-store promotion services, where it acts as a middleman to
help companies promote goods through coupon dispensers,
electronic signs, end-of-aisle displays and shopping cart ads.
The plaintiffs said News Corp's News America Marketing
division had dominated this market since 2004 by locking up
exclusive long-term contracts with retailers, and by 2009
commanded a 90.5 percent market share.
In 2014, News Corp's last rival, Valassis Communications Inc
, abandoned the business, according to court papers.
The plaintiffs said News Corp's anti-competitive conduct
forced them to pay artificially high prices to promote such
goods as Dial soap and Heinz ketchup, resulting in overcharges
ranging from 29.9 percent to 39.6 percent from 2009 to 2016.
Under Monday's settlement, News Corp agreed not to enter
exclusive contracts with retailers lasting longer than 2-1/2
years, unless retailers first ask for such contracts in writing,
James Southwick, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in court.
This agreement will remain in place for five years.
The class action settlement is subject of approval by U.S.
District Judge William Pauley.
The case is Dial Corp et al v. News Corp et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-06802.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Additional reporting by Brendan
Pierson; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Steve Orlofsky and Bernard
Orr)