News Corp's quarterly revenue falls 4.5 pct

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 5 News Corp's quarterly revenue fell 4.5 percent, the third straight quarter of decline, as revenue declined further in its core news and information services business, which includes Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal.
The net income available to the company's stockholders rose to $175 million, or 30 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30 from $65 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell to $2.01 billion from $2.11 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.