News Corp revenue falls marginally

May 5 News Corp, the publisher of the
Wall Street Journal, reported a marginal fall in quarterly
revenue, hurt by the stronger dollar and dwindling advertising
sales at its newspapers.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $23 million,
or 4 cents per share, for the third quarter ended March 31, from
$48 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue at the publisher, founded by media mogul Rupert
Murdoch, fell to $2.06 billion from $2.08 billion.
