News Corp's quarterly revenue falls 2.4 percent

Nov 7 News Corp, the owner of the Wall
Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswires and book publisher
HarperCollins, reported a 2.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue
as it struggles to cope with a decline in newspaper advertising
revenue.
The company, controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said
on Monday its revenue fell to $1.97 billion in its first fiscal
quarter ended Sept. 30 from $2.01 billion a year earlier.
News Corp reported net loss attributable to shareholders of
$15 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of
$175 million, or 30 cents per share.
The company has been reducing staff and implementing other
cost-cutting measures in its Dow Jones division, which includes
the Journal, while building up its digital real estate business.
