UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 News Corp's Wall Street Journal will launch a new format for the newspaper with fewer sections on Nov. 14, Gerald Baker, the editor-in-chief, told employees in a memo on Wednesday.
"We must move to create a print edition that can stand on a sound financial footing for the foreseeable future while our digital horizons continue to expand," Baker said in the memo reviewed by Reuters. "As I previously mentioned, there will unfortunately need to be an elimination of some positions in the process."
A spokeswoman for Dow Jones & Co, which oversees Wall Street Journal, declined to comment. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.