New Issue-New America sells $1 bln in notes

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 11 New America Inc on Tuesday sold $1 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: NEW AMERICA AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3.00 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.29 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.083 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/14/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 140 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.