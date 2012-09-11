版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 02:42 BJT

New Issue-New America sells $1 bln in notes

Sept 11 New America Inc on Tuesday
sold $1 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: NEW AMERICA

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 3.00 PCT    MATURITY    09/15/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.29    FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 3.083 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/14/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 140 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐