New Issue-New America sells $1 bln in notes

Sept 11 New America Inc on Tuesday sold $1 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: NEW AMERICA AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3.00 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.29 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.083 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/14/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 140 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS