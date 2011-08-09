Bachem renews supply contract with AstraZeneca
August 9, 2011
Bachem (SIX: BANB) today announced the renewal of a
supply agreement with AstraZeneca, thereby extending the
existing agreement between both companies. Bachem has been
supplying Goserelin to AstraZeneca for more than 20 years.
For full release please click on the link below
here
