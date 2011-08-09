BCGE – Further business progress and a marked
improvement in net operating income
9 August 2011-
The Banque Cantonale de Genève (BCGE) recorded excellent
business growth during the first half, despite a difficult
economic context. Operational profitability and cash flow both
improved substantially
For full release please click on the link below
www.bcge.ch/
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com
or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline
+91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371,
e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com