 Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:BSLN) announced today that
Ronald Scott has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of
Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd.
 

 Ronald Scott was appointed Chief Financial Officer at the
company's inception. In addition to finance, business
development, investor relations and public relations, he now
assumes responsibility for commercial activities, manufacturing
and corporate services with the respective departments retaining
their heads. He will continue as ad interim Chief Financial
Officer. In line with Basilea's strategic focus to bring
innovative new drugs to the market, research and development,
including Basilea's operations in China, will continue to report
directly to Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Man
 

