Basilea announces change in its management structure
October 3, 2011
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:BSLN) announced today that
Ronald Scott has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of
Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd.
Ronald Scott was appointed Chief Financial Officer at the
company's inception. In addition to finance, business
development, investor relations and public relations, he now
assumes responsibility for commercial activities, manufacturing
and corporate services with the respective departments retaining
their heads. He will continue as ad interim Chief Financial
Officer. In line with Basilea's strategic focus to bring
innovative new drugs to the market, research and development,
including Basilea's operations in China, will continue to report
directly to Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Man
For full release please click on the link below
here
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com
or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline
+91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371,
e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com