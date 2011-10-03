Basilea announces change in its management structure

October 3, 2011

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:BSLN) announced today that Ronald Scott has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd.

Ronald Scott was appointed Chief Financial Officer at the company's inception. In addition to finance, business development, investor relations and public relations, he now assumes responsibility for commercial activities, manufacturing and corporate services with the respective departments retaining their heads. He will continue as ad interim Chief Financial Officer. In line with Basilea's strategic focus to bring innovative new drugs to the market, research and development, including Basilea's operations in China, will continue to report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Man

For full release please click on the link below

=======================================================

DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question].

Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline +91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371, e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com