Cosmo updates investors and analysts on progress and new
developments in its R&D pipeline in Lainate
First time data on colon cancer diagnostic
Clinical development plan for its topical acne and alopecia
product
Update of approval process time line of Cortiment(R) and Ucer
is(R)
LAINATE - January 19, 2012. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
(SIX: COPN) will present to its shareholders, analysts and the
financial press a comprehensive update on its clinical pipeline
and its commercial implications at its R&D day to be held today
at its headquarters in Lainate starting at 11:00 CET.
For full release please click on the link below :
here
