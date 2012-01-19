Cosmo updates investors and analysts on progress and new developments in its R&D pipeline in Lainate First time data on colon cancer diagnostic Clinical development plan for its topical acne and alopecia product Update of approval process time line of Cortiment(R) and Ucer is(R) LAINATE - January 19, 2012. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (SIX: COPN) will present to its shareholders, analysts and the financial press a comprehensive update on its clinical pipeline and its commercial implications at its R&D day to be held today at its headquarters in Lainate starting at 11:00 CET. For full release please click on the link below : here ======================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question]. Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline +91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371, e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com