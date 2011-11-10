Cytos Biotechnology Ltd holds a Bondholders' meeting today. Trading of Cytos shares and convertible bonds temporarily suspended.

November 10, 2011

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, November 10, 2011, – Cytos Biotechnology Ltd (SIX:"CYTN"; the "Company") holds, as previously announced, today a meeting of the Bondholders in order to vote on the restructuring proposal for the convertible bonds. As the outcome of the meeting is not known und such outcome may be price sensitive, Cytos has applied with the SIX Swiss Exchange to suspend trading of Cytos' shares as well as Cytos' convertible bonds from the start of today's trading session until at least one hour after the outcome of the meeting has been communicated by Cytos in a media release. The SIX Swiss Exchange has approved this request.

