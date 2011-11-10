InterGlobe and Dufry announce travel retail foray through an exclusive tie up
November 10, 2011
Set to bring world-class retail experience at Delhi Metro stations. Exclusive association between InterGlobe and Dufry to establish and operate 48 retail outlets under Hudson News brand at
540293152
For full release please click on the link below
here
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com
or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline
+91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371,
e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com