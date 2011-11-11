版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2011年 11月 11日 星期五 18:00 BJT

Evolva Holding SA Alexandra Santana Sorensen to leave Evo

 

 Alexandra Santana Sorensen to leave Evolva 
 

 11 November 2011 
 

 Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) announced today that, for
personal reasons, Alexandra Santana Sorensen will leave the
company as of 29 February 2012. Dr. Sorensen's responsibilities
will be reallocated amongst the existing management team
 

 For full release please click on the link below 
 

here
 

 

