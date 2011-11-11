Alexandra Santana Sorensen to leave Evolva
11 November 2011
Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) announced today that, for
personal reasons, Alexandra Santana Sorensen will leave the
company as of 29 February 2012. Dr. Sorensen's responsibilities
will be reallocated amongst the existing management team
