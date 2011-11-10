Givaudan: issue of two Swiss Franc Domestic Bonds
November 09, 2011
Geneva, Switzerland - 9 November 2011. Givaudan SA announces today the issue of two straight
Swiss Franc bonds of respectively 150 Million CHF and 150
Million CHF in the Swiss franc domestic market.
The bonds carry respectively a 1.25% coupon with a maturity
of 5 years, and a 2.125% coupon with a maturity of 10 years. The
proceeds of the bonds will be used for general corporate
purposes
