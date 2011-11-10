Givaudan: issue of two Swiss Franc Domestic Bonds

November 09, 2011

Geneva, Switzerland - 9 November 2011. Givaudan SA announces today the issue of two straight Swiss Franc bonds of respectively 150 Million CHF and 150 Million CHF in the Swiss franc domestic market.

The bonds carry respectively a 1.25% coupon with a maturity of 5 years, and a 2.125% coupon with a maturity of 10 years. The proceeds of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes

