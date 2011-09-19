Disclosure of shareholdings according to the Swiss Stock Exchange Act: Shareholding of Eurocement Holding AG in Holcim Ltd

September 16, 2011

In accordance with Article 20 of the Federal Act on Stock Exchanges and Securities Trading (Stock Exchange Act), Holcim Ltd was informed on September 16, 2011, by Eurocement Holding AG, Bahnhofstrasse 78, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, that it holds through the purchase of shares 10.117 percent of the voting rights and of the registered share capital of Holcim Ltd. This corresponds to 33,091,556 registered shares and voting rights. According to the declaration of Eurocement Holding AG, the thresholds under the Stock Exchange Act of 10 percent had been exceeded on September 12, 2011.

