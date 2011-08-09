INFICON Repeats Strong Q1 2011 Results

August 9, 2011

INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) recorded significant sales increases in its major target markets and closed the second quarter 2011 with a sales increase of +34.9% to USD 81.8 million. Q2 2011 sales thus remained on the excellent level achieved in the first three months of 2011. Adjusted for acquisition effects (3.5 percentage points) and exchange rate impacts (10.8 percentage points), the Q2 2011 sales increase was somewhat lower than in the preceding three months.

For full release please click on the link below