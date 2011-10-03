Changes in the Board of Directors and Group Management

Changes in the Board of Directors and Group Management: Implenia acts on altered market conditions and decisively pursues market expansion strategy - The Board of Directors transfers operational management to Anton Affentranger | Former Vice Chairman Markus Dennler becomes new Chairman of the Board of Directors | Peter Preindl joins Group Management and will become new Head of Industrial Construction Division

On 1 October 2011, the Board of Directors of Implenia appointed Anton Affentranger as CEO, putting him in charge of operations at Switzerland's largest construction and construction services company. To ensure good corporate governance standards, Affentranger has stepped down from Implenia's Board of Directors and given up operational management of his private companies. The new Chairman of the Board of Directors, as from 1 October 2011, is Dr. Markus Dennler who, as the former Chairman of Batigroup, has been Vice Chairman of the Board since the merger in 2006. Existing Implenia Board member Hans-Beat Gürtler was elected as the new Vice Chairman. Former CEO, Hanspeter Fässler, has decided to leave the company. The Board of Directors thanks him for his efforts

