Interroll significantly increases profitability in first
half of 2011
9th August 2011
Sant'Antonino, 9th August 2011. In the first half of 2011,
the Interroll Group felt the impact caused by the appreciation
of the Swiss franc, and significantly increased profitability
and margins
During the first half of 2011, net sales generated within
the Interroll Group slightly increased by 0.3 %, from CHF 136.8
million in the first six months of 2010 to CHF 137.2 million in
the period under review. In terms of local currency, sales
revenue rose significantly by 14.3 %. Almost without exception,
every product group and region delivered a contribution to this
favourable outcome. In comparison with the same period last
year, order intake rose by 6.4 % from CHF 144.6 million to CHF
153.9 million; expressed in local currency, this corresponds to
an increase of 20.9 %. As at 30 June 2011, the book-to-bill
ratio (new orders in relation to sales) stood at 1.12, compared
to 1.06 as at 30 June 2010. Owing to the steep rise in the Swiss
franc against all major currencies since the first half of last
year, the consolidated financial statements compiled in CHF
scarcely reflect these gains in turnover and order intake
For full release please click on the link below
here
