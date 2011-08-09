Interroll significantly increases profitability in first half of 2011

9th August 2011

Sant'Antonino, 9th August 2011. In the first half of 2011, the Interroll Group felt the impact caused by the appreciation of the Swiss franc, and significantly increased profitability and margins

During the first half of 2011, net sales generated within the Interroll Group slightly increased by 0.3 %, from CHF 136.8 million in the first six months of 2010 to CHF 137.2 million in the period under review. In terms of local currency, sales revenue rose significantly by 14.3 %. Almost without exception, every product group and region delivered a contribution to this favourable outcome. In comparison with the same period last year, order intake rose by 6.4 % from CHF 144.6 million to CHF 153.9 million; expressed in local currency, this corresponds to an increase of 20.9 %. As at 30 June 2011, the book-to-bill ratio (new orders in relation to sales) stood at 1.12, compared to 1.06 as at 30 June 2010. Owing to the steep rise in the Swiss franc against all major currencies since the first half of last year, the consolidated financial statements compiled in CHF scarcely reflect these gains in turnover and order intake

