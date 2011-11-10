Kaba aims to increase efficiency and harness innovation
in order to make best use of market potential
10 November 2011
Kaba's corporate strategy is focused on profitable growth,
with an emphasis on innovation leadership in the Access Control
sector (Access + Data Systems, Safe Locks) and on cost
leadership in the Key Systems sector. Since 1 July 2011, the old
Access + Data Systems segment structure has been split into two
new segments: Access + Data Systems EMEA/Asia Pacific and Access
+ Data Systems Americas
For full release please click on the link below
here
