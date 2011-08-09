Q1 results for the financial year 2011/12

LEM records expected slow start into the financial year 2011/12

9 August 2011

LEM (SIX: LEHN), the market leader in providing innovative and high quality solutions for measuring electrical parameters, announces its results for its first quarter of the fiscal year 20 825306929

For full release please click on the link below

=======================================================

DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question].

Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline +91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371, e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com