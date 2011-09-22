Steps up its cost reduction plan; financial year 2011/12 sales outlook of CHF 200 to 230 million

22 September 2011

Following a continued slow-down of orders and the appreciation of the Swiss franc, LEM (SIX: LEHN) issues a sales outlook of CHF 200 to 230 million for the financial year 2011/12 and steps up its cost reduction measures.

Following quarterly outlook statements in June and August 2011 indicating slowing order levels, LEM has taken first cost cutting measures. The market downturn has continued in the last months, prompting the company to step up its cost reduction plan to adjust its cost base to the current sales level.

