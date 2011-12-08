Lonza Signs Applied Protein Services Agreement with
ImmuneMed for mmunogenicity Risk Assessment and Deimmunization
of Novel Protein
December 8, 2011
Lonza announced today an agreement with a South Korean
Biotechnology company, ImmuneMed, Inc. for the in silico
screening followed by deimmunization of their Virus Suppressing
Factor (VSF), under investigation for the treatment of viruses
such as the encephalomyocarditus, influenza and hepatitis. Under
the agreement, Lonza will perform an immunogenicity risk
assessment using their latest version (v.3) of their T-cell
epitope prediction engine, Epibase™. This assessment will help
reduce ImmuneMed's attrition rate in their drug development
program. The pre-clinical assessment will be performed at
Lonza's protein services and development facility in Cambridge,
UK
For full release please click on the link below
here
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com
or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline
+91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371,
e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com