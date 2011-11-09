Novartis appoints Timothy Wright, M.D. as Global Head, Development, Novartis Pharmaceuticals

November 9, 2011

Novartis announced the appointment of Timothy Wright, M.D. as Global Head, Development, Novartis Pharmaceuticals effective immediately

Dr Wright joined Novartis in 2004 and most recently served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Translational Sciences at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR). His group included Translational Medicine, Biomarker Development, Preclinical Safety (toxicology), and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics. Previously, he worked for Pfizer Global Research and Development as the Exploratory Therapy Area Leader for Inflammation. He also served as Chief of the Division of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology and an endowed professor at the University of Pittsburgh

