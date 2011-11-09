Novartis appoints Timothy Wright, M.D. as Global Head,
Development, Novartis Pharmaceuticals
November 9, 2011
Novartis announced the appointment of Timothy Wright, M.D.
as Global Head, Development, Novartis Pharmaceuticals effective
immediately
Dr Wright joined Novartis in 2004 and most recently served
as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Translational
Sciences at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR).
His group included Translational Medicine, Biomarker
Development, Preclinical Safety (toxicology), and Drug
Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics. Previously, he worked for
Pfizer Global Research and Development as the Exploratory
Therapy Area Leader for Inflammation. He also served as Chief of
the Division of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology and an
endowed professor at the University of Pittsburgh
