Phoenix Mecano continues to grow in Q3 2011

01. Nov 2011

Stein am Rhein/Kloten, 1 November 2011. Phoenix Mecano, a leading manufacturer of enclosures and industrial components, continues to grow after nine months of financial year 2011. Sales, i 1852010349 740323182 1952998688

For full release please click on the link below

=======================================================

DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question].

Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline +91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371, e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com