Quarterly results as per 30 September 2011

PSP Swiss Property – Very positive quarterly results. 2011 forecast confirmed.

11 November 2011

During the first nine months of 2011, net income excluding changes in fair value rose,compared to the previous year's period, by 4.4% to CHF 113.1 million. Taking into consideration the changes in fair value, the result even increased by 57.6% to CHF 234.3 million. At the end of September 2011 (i.e. after the nominal value repayment of CHF 2.80 per share on 23 June 2011), NAV per share amounted to CHF 71.33, 3.6% higher than at year-end 2010 (CHF 68.87). NAV per share before deducting deferred tax liabilities grew by 4.0% to CHF 84.11 (end of 2010: CHF 80.86).

