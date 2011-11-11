版本:
Transocean Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy

 

 Transocean Ltd. to Present at the Bank of America Merrill
Lynch Global Energy Conference
 

 November 10, 2011
 

 ZUG, SWITZERLAND-Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) (SIX: RIGN)
today announced that Steven L. Newman, President and Chief
Executive Officer of the company, will address attendees at the
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference in Miami,
FL. Mr. Newman is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 15,
2011, at 9:45 a.m. EST
 

