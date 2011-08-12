Schindler acquires leading Colombian elevator brand

11 August 2011

The Schindler Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Colombia's leading "Andino" brand of elevators. The transaction gives Schindler a strong position in the local elevator market

For full release please click on the link below

